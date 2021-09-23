Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.04.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $198.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,384. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.