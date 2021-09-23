TON Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,608.00 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $547,333.72 and approximately $28,608.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00126203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044392 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.