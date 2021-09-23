Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Target Price at $36.92

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 120,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

