-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of $11.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 380,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,823. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

