Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 378,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.