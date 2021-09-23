Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.