Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 234,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,526. Cohu has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohu by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 6.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

