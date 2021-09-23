Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $70.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,711. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

