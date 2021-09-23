Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,221. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

