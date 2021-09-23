Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.87. iRobot posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

