Zacks Investment Research Lowers Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) to Strong Sell

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,207. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $457.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $19,452,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $295,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.