Maple Price Tops $15.14 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Maple has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $15.14 or 0.00033840 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 52% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

