Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PRGS stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 375,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,425. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

