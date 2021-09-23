Delphy (DPY) Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $24,168.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00128013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

