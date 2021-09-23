Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $154,463.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $154,463.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

