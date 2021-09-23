PAX Gold Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,757.19 or 0.03933083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $312.24 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00128013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00044488 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 177,692 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

