$0.52 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.59. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -350.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after buying an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after buying an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 13,228.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,572,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,561,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 1,448,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

