$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 297,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.79. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

