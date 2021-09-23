Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $221.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $40.19. 39,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

