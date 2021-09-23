Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post sales of $22.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.38 billion and the highest is $24.69 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $80.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $85.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,000,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,833,553. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.