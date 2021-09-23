Analysts Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Price Target at GBX 681.25

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MGGT stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 736 ($9.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,623. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.13. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 246.70 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 698.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.