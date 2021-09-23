Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $46.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MRVI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. 1,571,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,405. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

