Zloadr Hits Market Cap of $8.27 Million (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $6,055.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00056538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00127863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044615 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

