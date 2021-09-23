ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00113103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00165915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,802.34 or 0.99951998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.45 or 0.06999516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.05 or 0.00801024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

