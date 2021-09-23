Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €107.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of KBX stock traded up €1.78 ($2.09) on Thursday, reaching €100.10 ($117.76). 208,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.82. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

