Anthony Salvatore Marino Sells 1,745 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Salvatore Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 400 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 1,344,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,438. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ThredUp by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

