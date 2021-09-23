Ryan Ross Sells 2,700 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.51. 534,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $225,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

