Mina (MINA) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $99.37 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00010674 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00074012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00113244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,851.66 or 1.00015200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.06 or 0.06993143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.15 or 0.00798633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 244,931,822 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

