Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 906,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.