Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.55. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,026,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFBC stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $65.15. 75,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $980.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

