BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $17,921.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00024444 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 250.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,915,455 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

