Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 436,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 11.98.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

