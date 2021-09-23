Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $210.14

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in The Middleby by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 50,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Middleby by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 622,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,912. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

