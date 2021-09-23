LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $41.23 million and $41,714.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044782 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

