Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to “Buy”

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,756. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,831,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

