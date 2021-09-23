Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,679 shares of company stock worth $1,904,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 3,189,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,459. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

