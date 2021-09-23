Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ECIFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 7,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,860. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

