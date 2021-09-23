NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,709,580. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.82. 24,650,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,168,020. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $560.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.