Flux Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Flux has a market capitalization of $84.53 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00272651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00173843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002166 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 186,403,738 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.