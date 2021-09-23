Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00117587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00024179 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.