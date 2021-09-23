Datum (DAT) Hits One Day Volume of $27,071.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $27,071.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00127577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00044709 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

