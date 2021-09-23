Maro Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.82 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Maro has a total market cap of $59.82 million and $17.92 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00127577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00044709 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 950,392,852 coins and its circulating supply is 493,367,696 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

