CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $73,898.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00101655 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.