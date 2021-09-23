Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

