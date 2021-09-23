Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $287.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.16. 962,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.