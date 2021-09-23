Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HHV remained flat at $GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.15. The stock has a market cap of £220.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.98 ($1.28).

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

