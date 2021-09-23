Contrasting Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Accenture and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 6 19 0 2.76 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $341.32, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $112.21, suggesting a potential downside of 11.57%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Affirm.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 12.06% 28.94% 13.73% Affirm -48.51% -60.43% -10.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 4.91 $5.11 billion $7.46 45.98 Affirm $870.46 million 38.64 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -49.96

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accenture beats Affirm on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results. The company’s services include helping clients capture new growth by shifting to data-driven and platform-based models, optimizing their cost structures, increasing product and business model innovation, and differentiating and scaling digital experiences for their customers. The Financial Services segment serves the banking, capital markets, and insurance industries by addressing growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies. The Health and Public Service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government depart

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

