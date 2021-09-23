Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 113.7% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $131.78 million and $10.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00015490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 113.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00127773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044793 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

