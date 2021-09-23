First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFIN stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 464,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,807. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.