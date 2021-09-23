-$0.31 EPS Expected for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 269,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,767. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

